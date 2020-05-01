  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Meet the Director

Meet the Director

Photo of Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

As the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) since 2007, Dr. Rodgers provides scientific leadership and manages a staff of more than 630 employees and a budget of nearly $2.25 billion. As a research investigator, Dr. Rodgers is widely recognized for his contributions to the development of the first effective—and now FDA approved—therapy for sickle cell anemia and was a principal investigator in clinical trials to develop therapy for patients with sickle cell disease.

View the Director's Biography

Mission

The mission of NIDDK is to conduct and support medical research and research training and to disseminate science-based information on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases, to improve people’s health and quality of life.

Director Highlights

Vision & Guiding Principles

At all levels of the NIDDK organization, we will continue to pursue the most compelling research to combat the many debilitating and costly chronic diseases within our mission. In moving research forward, several overarching principles will guide my leadership and that of the NIDDK extramural division directors: Maintain a vigorous investigator-initiated research portfolio; Support pivotal clinical studies and trials; Preserve a stable pool of talented new investigators; Foster exceptional research training and mentoring opportunities; Ensure knowledge dissemination through outreach and communications.

View the Vision

NIDDK Research Areas

NIDDK supports research and research training at universities and other institutions across the country, conducts research in NIDDK laboratories, coordinates and plans research through meetings and strategic reports, and accelerates research by providing data and samples from NIDDK-funded studies. NIDDK also explains research findings and provides science-based information to patients and their families, health professionals, and the public.

View Research Areas

NIDDK Research Perspectives

View more Research Perspectives

Healthy Moments

Tune in to your health: Healthy Moments

Listen to one-minute tips from Dr. Rodgers on living a healthy lifestyle.

View Healthy Moments Episodes

Advances in Health

Challenge logo
NIH announces $1 million prize competition to target global disease diagnostics

Feb. 26, 2020
Human brown fat
Drug increases brown fat activity in healthy women

Jan. 21, 2020
Micrograph of a bacteriophage
Bacteriophage therapy may ease severity of alcoholic hepatitis

Nov. 14, 2019
The Mark O. Hatfield Clinical Research Center (Building 10) North entrance, Bethesda, MD
NIH adds five Lasker Clinical Research Scholars

Nov. 14, 2019
Control-IQ diabetes management system
Artificial pancreas system better controls blood glucose levels than current technology

Oct. 16, 2019
New generic placeholder
NIH funding bolsters rare diseases research collaborations

Oct. 3, 2019
Heal graphic.
NIH funds $945 million in research to tackle the national opioid crisis through NIH HEAL Initiative

Sept. 26, 2019
white matter lesions
Intensive blood pressure control may slow age-related brain damage

Aug. 13, 2019
Animated mouse model
“Wildling” mice could help translate results in animal models to results in humans

Aug. 1, 2019
Default News Image
Moderate calorie restriction in young and middle-aged adults significantly reduces heart and metabolic risk factors independent of weight loss

July 12, 2019
two boys in a medical office
Drug delays type 1 diabetes in people at high risk

June 10, 2019
View All News
View all News
More News