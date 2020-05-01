Meet the Director

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

As the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) since 2007, Dr. Rodgers provides scientific leadership and manages a staff of more than 630 employees and a budget of nearly $2.25 billion. As a research investigator, Dr. Rodgers is widely recognized for his contributions to the development of the first effective—and now FDA approved—therapy for sickle cell anemia and was a principal investigator in clinical trials to develop therapy for patients with sickle cell disease.