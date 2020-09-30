Research Programs & Contacts
NIDDK research funding programs are located below, organized by the disease area they cover. Click to expand a disease area, then select a program title for more information, including staff contacts, goals, and activities.
You may find this information useful if you need to:
- speak to someone about funding opportunities in your research area
- learn about NIDDK funding priorities and key people
For NIDDK research activities occurring at NIH facilities in Maryland and Arizona, please visit Research at NIDDK.
Diabetes
- Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging
- Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes
- Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes
- Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research
- Diabetes and Metabolism HIV/AIDS
- Diabetes Centers
- Diabetes Genetics and Genomics
- Diabetes and Endocrine Diseases Translational Research
- Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, and Complications
Digestive Diseases
- Digestive Diseases Clinical Research and Epidemiology
- Digestive Diseases Genetics and Genomics
- Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers
- Gastrointestinal Immunology, Inflammation, and Inflammatory Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
Endocrine Diseases and Metabolic Diseases
- Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic and Endocrine Diseases
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers
- Diabetes and Metabolism HIV/AIDS
- Diabetes, Endocrine, and Metabolic Disease Translational Research
- Endocrine Pancreas
- Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas
- Endocrinology and Hormone Signaling
- Genetic Metabolic Disease
- Metabolic Pathways
- Metabolism, Energy Balance, and Obesity
- Nutrient Metabolism, Status, and Assessment
- Obesity, Pregnancy, and the Intrauterine Environment
- Pathophysiology of Diabetes and Metabolic Disease
Hematologic Diseases
Kidney Disease
- Acute Kidney Injury
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Diabetic Kidney Disease
- End-Stage Renal Disease
- Genetic Metabolic Disease
- Hemodialysis Opioid Prescription Effort (HOPE) Consortium
- Kidney Basic Research
- Kidney Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging
- Kidney Clinical Research and Epidemiology
Liver Disease
Nutrition
- Clinical and Epidemiological Nutrition Research
- Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research
- Endocrinology and Hormone Signaling
- Gastrointestinal, Nutrition, and Liver Research in HIV/AIDS
- Metabolic Pathways
- Metabolism, Energy Balance, and Obesity
Obesity
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research
- Endocrinology and Hormone Signaling
- Metabolic Pathways
- Metabolism, Energy Balance, and Obesity
- Neurobiology of Obesity
Pancreatic Disease
Urologic Diseases
- Diabetic Urologic Disease
- Genetic Metabolic Disease
- Pediatric Urology
- Urologic Disease Centers
- Urology Basic Research
- Urology Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
-
Webinar
-
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
-
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.