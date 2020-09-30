Research Programs & Contacts

  1. Home
NIDDK research funding programs are located below, organized by the disease area they cover. Click to expand a disease area, then select a program title for more information, including staff contacts, goals, and activities.

You may find this information useful if you need to:

  • speak to someone about funding opportunities in your research area
  • learn about NIDDK funding priorities and key people

For NIDDK research activities occurring at NIH facilities in Maryland and Arizona, please visit Research at NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs

Diversity

Diversity Programs

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs

Small Business

Small Business Programs

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs

Human Subjects Research

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Learn about Human Subjects Research

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.

Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Advancing Basic and Translational Research for Genitourinary Conditions: Female Urethral Function and Failure

Webinar

Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology

Webinar

NMRI Virtual West Regional Meeting


Precision Nutrition: Research Gaps and Opportunities Workshop

Webinar

Neurodegenerative Disorders and the Gut-Brain Axis: Parkinson's Disease

Bethesda, MD

