Human Subjects Research

Determine if your research is a clinical trial. In January 2018, NIH instituted new policies regarding applications for clinical trials. The NIH definition of a clinical trial is broadly interpreted to encompass both therapeutic clinical trials, as well as mechanistic trials. Studies that have previously been considered physiologic studies or basic behavioral and experimental studies may now be considered clinical trials. Additional information about the NIH definition of a clinical trial, including case studies and FAQs, is available on the NIH website.

One of the most important policy changes is that FOAs now specify whether applications involving clinical trials are allowed. If your proposed clinical trial falls within the research areas and mission of NIDDK, you may be able to submit your application to PA-18-330. This FOA accepts all types of clinical trial proposals that are conducted at up to two clinical research centers, including therapeutic and mechanistic clinical trials, as well as clinical trials that are also considered basic experimental studies with humans.

Additional NIH policies to keep in mind include