Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Collaborating Committee (DMICC) Type 1 Diabetes and Cardiorenal Outcomes: Informing a Practice Changing Trial

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in individuals with Type 1 diabetes (T1D). While T1D impacts over 2.1 million people in the U.S., including approximately 314,000 children and adolescents, substantive evidence gaps remain in its pathophysiology (including differences with Type 2 diabetes) and the appropriate strategies to prevent and manage CVD in these individuals. Over the past year, a panel of diabetes and cardiovascular experts has discussed the existing gaps and opportunities in T1D CVD research and will present perspectives for a T1D specific cardiovascular trial with the potential to inform clinical guidelines and change standards of care.

About the Diabetes Mellitus Interagency Coordinating Committee (DMICC)

Chaired by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the DMICC comprises representatives from across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other federal agencies supporting diabetes-related activities. The DMICC’s primary mission is to facilitate seamless cooperation, communication, and collaboration on diabetes initiatives across these government entities.

Meeting Objectives

This DMICC meeting serves as a forum for the expert diabetes and cardiovascular panel to present perspectives on a potential clinical trial design. These insights will inform future programmatic decisions by the NIDDK and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) aimed at reducing cardiovascular disease in individuals living with T1D. Members of the broader diabetes and cardiovascular research communities are strongly encouraged to attend and contribute their critical expertise.

Organizing Committee

William Cefalu, M.D.

Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases (DEM), NIDDK

Gina Wei, M.D., M.P.H.

On Detail to the Immediate Office of the Director (IOD), NHLBI

Teresa Jones, M.D.

Program Director, DEM, NIDDK

Beena Akolkar, Ph.D.

Program Director, DEM, NIDDK

Nicole Redmond, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H.

Acting Associate Director, Division of Cardiovascular Science (DCVS), NHLBI

Lawrence Fine, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H.

Senior Advisor, IOD and Clinical Applications Branch, DCVS, NHLBI

Sarah Neser, D.N.P.

Clinical Trials Specialist/Program Analyst, NIDDK

Registration Deadline

September 11, 2026