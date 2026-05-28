Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Purpose

The purpose of this NIH workshop, Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Cardiovascular Disease in Hemodialysis, is to convene multidisciplinary stakeholders to discuss the current evidence and key methodological considerations for replication trials of omega-3 fatty acid (fish oil) therapy in individuals receiving maintenance hemodialysis.

The workshop will bring together investigators, patients, clinicians, trialists, and federal partners to examine issues related to trial design, endpoints, product formulation, adherence assessment, safety, recruitment, and implementation considerations for future U.S.-based studies. Emphasis will be placed on strengthening capacity for replication trial design and identifying priorities for rigorous studies addressing cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in the hemodialysis (HD) population.

Through presentations and interactive discussions, the workshop aims to identify knowledge gaps, foster collaboration, and inform future research directions related to omega-3 fatty acid therapy in hemodialysis.

Objectives

Enhance workforce capacity for replication trials considering methodology options and examples, with particular relevance to objective Deliberate on key components for a fish oil replication trial in HD in the United States.

Planning Committee

NIDDK: Afshin Parsa, Kevin Chan, Susan Mendley, Kayla Hurd, Debbie Gipson

OD/Office of Dietary Supplements: Adam Kuszak

NCCIH: Wendy Weber

NHLBI: Robert Shamburek

Registration Deadline

August 4, 2026