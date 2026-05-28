Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Cardiovascular Disease in Hemodialysis
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Event Details
Purpose
The purpose of this NIH workshop, Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Cardiovascular Disease in Hemodialysis, is to convene multidisciplinary stakeholders to discuss the current evidence and key methodological considerations for replication trials of omega-3 fatty acid (fish oil) therapy in individuals receiving maintenance hemodialysis.
The workshop will bring together investigators, patients, clinicians, trialists, and federal partners to examine issues related to trial design, endpoints, product formulation, adherence assessment, safety, recruitment, and implementation considerations for future U.S.-based studies. Emphasis will be placed on strengthening capacity for replication trial design and identifying priorities for rigorous studies addressing cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in the hemodialysis (HD) population.
Through presentations and interactive discussions, the workshop aims to identify knowledge gaps, foster collaboration, and inform future research directions related to omega-3 fatty acid therapy in hemodialysis.
Objectives
- Enhance workforce capacity for replication trials considering methodology options and examples, with particular relevance to objective
- Deliberate on key components for a fish oil replication trial in HD in the United States.
Planning Committee
NIDDK: Afshin Parsa, Kevin Chan, Susan Mendley, Kayla Hurd, Debbie Gipson
OD/Office of Dietary Supplements: Adam Kuszak
NCCIH: Wendy Weber
NHLBI: Robert Shamburek
Registration Deadline
August 4, 2026
Event Logistics
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Location
NIH Neurosciences Building
6001 Executive Boulevard
Rockville, MD 20852
Webinar
This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending virtually, the link will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.
Contacts
Program Contacts
Debbie Gipson, M.D., M.S.
NIDDK
Kayla Hurd, Ph.D.
NIDDK
Meeting Logistics
Danielle Johnikin
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.