Sungyoung Auh, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I have comprehensive expertise in statistical consulting across the research lifecycle, specializing in sample size estimation, randomization, preparation and quality control of data, statistical modeling, and graphical presentation of data across both the Intramural and Extramural research programs in NIDDK. I am also an expert in regulatory oversight, serving as a member on safety monitoring boards and have responsibilities for ClinicalTrials.gov oversight and reporting.

In my previous roles, I collaborated with a number of National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) investigators by helping design their studies as well as writing protocols. In addition, I led statistical training lecture series on statistical methods and reading club for continuing biostatistical education and learning emerging statistical methodologies. I also served as a statistical expert for the NINDS Protocol Implementation Review Committee and Institutional Review Board (IRB).

I also previously managed the statistical lifecycle of Phase I through Phase III clinical trials, with a primary focus on coronary heart disease. I oversaw the process from initial protocol development to final statistical analysis by collaborating closely with investigators, project managers, and the data management specialists to maintain rigorous study execution.