William A. Eaton, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Section Chief: Biophysical Chemistry Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Molecular Pharmacology, Chemical Biology, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Phenotypic screening of the ReFRAME drug repurposing library to discover new drugs for treating sickle cell disease.
- Metaferia B, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Li Q, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Staton D, Hsieh MM, Conrey AK, Tisdale JF, Chatterjee AK, Thein SL, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Oct 4) 119:e2210779119. Abstract/Full Text
- Treating sickle cell disease by targeting HbS polymerization.
- Eaton WA, Bunn HF.
- Blood (2017 May 18) 129:2719-2726. Abstract/Full Text
- Hemoglobin S polymerization and sickle cell disease: A retrospective on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pauling's Science paper.
- Eaton WA.
- Am J Hematol (2020 Feb) 95:205-211. Abstract/Full Text
- Kinetic assay shows that increasing red cell volume could be a treatment for sickle cell disease.
- Li Q, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Smith JF, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia BB, Jones-Straehle S, Boutom S, Christoph GW, Wakefield TH, Link ME, Staton D, Vass ER, Miller JL, Hsieh MM, Tisdale JF, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Jan 31) 114:E689-E696. Abstract/Full Text
- Treating sickle cell anemia.
- Tisdale JF, Thein SL, Eaton WA.
- Science (2020 Mar 13) 367:1198-1199. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Protein folding transition path times from single molecule FRET.
- Chung HS, Eaton WA.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2018 Feb) 48:30-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory, simulations, and experiments show that proteins fold by multiple pathways.
- Eaton WA, Wolynes PG.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Nov 14) 114:E9759-E9760. Abstract/Full Text
- Universality of supersaturation in protein-fiber formation.
- Cellmer T, Ferrone FA, Eaton WA.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2016 May) 23:459-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural origin of slow diffusion in protein folding.
- Chung HS, Piana-Agostinetti S, Shaw DE, Eaton WA.
- Science (2015 Sep 25) 349:1504-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Experiments on Hemoglobin in Single Crystals and Silica Gels Distinguish among Allosteric Models.
- Henry ER, Mozzarelli A, Viappiani C, Abbruzzetti S, Bettati S, Ronda L, Bruno S, Eaton WA.
- Biophys J (2015 Sep 15) 109:1264-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Experimental basis for a new allosteric model for multisubunit proteins.
- Viappiani C, Abbruzzetti S, Ronda L, Bettati S, Henry ER, Mozzarelli A, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Sep 2) 111:12758-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Native contacts determine protein folding mechanisms in atomistic simulations.
- Best RB, Hummer G, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Oct 29) 110:17874-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical physics of protein folding.
- Wolynes PG, Eaton WA, Fersht AR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Oct 30) 109:17770-1. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule fluorescence experiments determine protein folding transition path times.
- Chung HS, McHale K, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Science (2012 Feb 24) 335:981-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Evolution of allosteric models for hemoglobin.
- Eaton WA, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Bettati S, Viappiani C, Mozzarelli A.
- IUBMB Life (2007 Aug-Sep) 59:586-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterizing the unfolded states of proteins using single-molecule FRET spectroscopy and molecular simulations.
- Merchant KA, Best RB, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Jan 30) 104:1528-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Understanding the shape of sickled red cells.
- Christoph GW, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Biophys J (2005 Feb) 88:1371-6. Abstract/Full Text
- The protein folding 'speed limit'.
- Kubelka J, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2004 Feb) 14:76-88. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule measurement of protein folding kinetics.
- Lipman EA, Schuler B, Bakajin O, Eaton WA.
- Science (2003 Aug 29) 301:1233-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing the free-energy surface for protein folding with single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy.
- Schuler B, Lipman EA, Eaton WA.
- Nature (2002 Oct 17) 419:743-7. Abstract/Full Text
- A tertiary two-state allosteric model for hemoglobin.
- Henry ER, Bettati S, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Biophys Chem (2002 Jul 10) 98:149-64. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024