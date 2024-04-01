U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. William A. Eaton, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
William A. Eaton, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Photo of William Eaton.
Section Chief: Biophysical Chemistry Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Molecular Pharmacology, Chemical Biology, Clinical Research

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Phenotypic screening of the ReFRAME drug repurposing library to discover new drugs for treating sickle cell disease.
Metaferia B, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Li Q, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Staton D, Hsieh MM, Conrey AK, Tisdale JF, Chatterjee AK, Thein SL, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Oct 4) 119:e2210779119. Abstract/Full Text
Treating sickle cell disease by targeting HbS polymerization.
Eaton WA, Bunn HF.
Blood (2017 May 18) 129:2719-2726. Abstract/Full Text
Hemoglobin S polymerization and sickle cell disease: A retrospective on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pauling's Science paper.
Eaton WA.
Am J Hematol (2020 Feb) 95:205-211. Abstract/Full Text
Kinetic assay shows that increasing red cell volume could be a treatment for sickle cell disease.
Li Q, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Smith JF, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia BB, Jones-Straehle S, Boutom S, Christoph GW, Wakefield TH, Link ME, Staton D, Vass ER, Miller JL, Hsieh MM, Tisdale JF, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Jan 31) 114:E689-E696. Abstract/Full Text
Treating sickle cell anemia.
Tisdale JF, Thein SL, Eaton WA.
Science (2020 Mar 13) 367:1198-1199. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Protein folding transition path times from single molecule FRET.
Chung HS, Eaton WA.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2018 Feb) 48:30-39. Abstract/Full Text
Theory, simulations, and experiments show that proteins fold by multiple pathways.
Eaton WA, Wolynes PG.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Nov 14) 114:E9759-E9760. Abstract/Full Text
Universality of supersaturation in protein-fiber formation.
Cellmer T, Ferrone FA, Eaton WA.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2016 May) 23:459-61. Abstract/Full Text
Structural origin of slow diffusion in protein folding.
Chung HS, Piana-Agostinetti S, Shaw DE, Eaton WA.
Science (2015 Sep 25) 349:1504-10. Abstract/Full Text
Experiments on Hemoglobin in Single Crystals and Silica Gels Distinguish among Allosteric Models.
Henry ER, Mozzarelli A, Viappiani C, Abbruzzetti S, Bettati S, Ronda L, Bruno S, Eaton WA.
Biophys J (2015 Sep 15) 109:1264-72. Abstract/Full Text
Experimental basis for a new allosteric model for multisubunit proteins.
Viappiani C, Abbruzzetti S, Ronda L, Bettati S, Henry ER, Mozzarelli A, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Sep 2) 111:12758-63. Abstract/Full Text
Native contacts determine protein folding mechanisms in atomistic simulations.
Best RB, Hummer G, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Oct 29) 110:17874-9. Abstract/Full Text
Chemical physics of protein folding.
Wolynes PG, Eaton WA, Fersht AR.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Oct 30) 109:17770-1. Abstract/Full Text
Single-molecule fluorescence experiments determine protein folding transition path times.
Chung HS, McHale K, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
Science (2012 Feb 24) 335:981-4. Abstract/Full Text
Evolution of allosteric models for hemoglobin.
Eaton WA, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Bettati S, Viappiani C, Mozzarelli A.
IUBMB Life (2007 Aug-Sep) 59:586-99. Abstract/Full Text
Characterizing the unfolded states of proteins using single-molecule FRET spectroscopy and molecular simulations.
Merchant KA, Best RB, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Jan 30) 104:1528-33. Abstract/Full Text
Understanding the shape of sickled red cells.
Christoph GW, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Biophys J (2005 Feb) 88:1371-6. Abstract/Full Text
The protein folding 'speed limit'.
Kubelka J, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2004 Feb) 14:76-88. Abstract/Full Text
Single-molecule measurement of protein folding kinetics.
Lipman EA, Schuler B, Bakajin O, Eaton WA.
Science (2003 Aug 29) 301:1233-5. Abstract/Full Text
Probing the free-energy surface for protein folding with single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy.
Schuler B, Lipman EA, Eaton WA.
Nature (2002 Oct 17) 419:743-7. Abstract/Full Text
A tertiary two-state allosteric model for hemoglobin.
Henry ER, Bettati S, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Biophys Chem (2002 Jul 10) 98:149-64. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024