Emily Leary, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I provide leadership and strategic oversight of the Biostatistics Program Office activities to meet the rigorous biostatistical and related regulatory needs of NIDDK intramural and extramural research endeavors. I have extensive experience and expertise in the area of trial design, analysis, and data coordinating center functions, including definitions of outcomes, methods for sample size estimation, preparation of data and safety monitoring plans, development of instruments for data capture and documentation, knowledge of systems for data entry and quality control, randomization procedures, statistical analysis of study data including modeling and graphical techniques, the preparation of reports for and familiarity with data and safety monitoring boards, and expertise in database management programs and developing statistical software tools.

I provide expert advice to NIDDK investigators and program staff on design, implementation, and statistical analysis of research studies. In addition, I provide training and educational opportunities for continuing biostatistical education as well as training on newer statistical methods. I also serve as an expert advisor to NIDDK and to other governmental and non-governmental research groups in areas relating to the development and application of statistical techniques to research in the biological and medical sciences.

I am the Statistical Editor for the Journal of the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery, and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (JISAKOS, 2020-present), a previous editorial board member and Social Media Editor for the Journal of Knee Surgery (2019-2024), and an editorial board member for the journal, Measurement: Interdisciplinary Research and Perspectives (2023-present). I am also an elected member of the American Statistical Association, Statistical Consulting Section Executive Committee and was elected Vice-President of the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the American Statistical Association (2015-2018). I have been an invited speaker for international workshops as well as national and local conferences.