Ileal conduit with stoma - Unlabeled
Description
Image of ileal conduit with stoma. Ureters attached to one end of the conduit and the other end creates a stoma at the skin's surface.
Alternate Text
An ileal conduit with stoma shows the ureters attached to a stoma using a segment of intestine.
Diseases or Conditions
Anatomy
