Ileal conduit with stoma - Unlabeled

Ileal conduit with stoma

View full-sized image An ileal conduit with stoma shows the ureters attached to a stoma using a segment of intestine.
Image of ileal conduit with stoma. Ureters attached to one end of the conduit and the other end creates a stoma at the skin's surface.

An ileal conduit with stoma shows the ureters attached to a stoma using a segment of intestine.

Urologic Diseases

124 KB | 1500 x 1722

JPG

Anatomy
