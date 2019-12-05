U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Healthy Red Blood Cells

View full-sized image Illustration of healthy red blood cells. The cells are round and smooth.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of healthy red blood cells. The cells are round and smooth.

Alternate Text

Illustration of healthy red blood cells. The cells are round and smooth.

Caption

Healthy red blood cells are smooth and round.

Diseases or Conditions

Blood Diseases

File Size

396 KB | 900 x 1271

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest