Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of healthy red blood cells. The cells are round and smooth.

Alternate Text

Illustration of healthy red blood cells. The cells are round and smooth.

Caption

Healthy red blood cells are smooth and round.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

396 KB | 900 x 1271

File Type

JPG