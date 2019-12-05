Digital rectal exam with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Illustration of a cross-section diagram of a digital rectal exam. The rectum, prostate, and bladder are labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a cross-section diagram of a digital rectal exam. The rectum, prostate, and bladder are labeled.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
961 KB | 2000 x 2000
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy Procedure
Share this page