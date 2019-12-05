U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Digital rectal exam with labels

View full-sized image Illustration of a cross-section diagram of a digital rectal exam. The rectum, prostate, and bladder are labeled.
Illustration of a cross-section diagram of a digital rectal exam. The rectum, prostate, and bladder are labeled.

Urologic Diseases

961 KB | 2000 x 2000

JPG

English labels Anatomy Procedure
