Kidney and nephron - Labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Image of a close up nephron and its place in the kidney. Labels on the kidney cross section show where unfiltered blood enters, filtered blood leaves, and urine exits. On the nephron, the glomerulus, tubule, and collecting duct are labeled along with where unfiltered blood enters, filtered blood exits, and urine exits.
Alternate Text
Close up of a nephron and its place in the kidney. Labels on the kidney cross section show where unfiltered blood enters, filtered blood leaves, and urine exits. On the nephron, the glomerulus, tubule, and collecting duct are labeled along with where unfiltered blood enters, filtered blood exits, and urine exits.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.175 MB | 2044 x 1890
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page