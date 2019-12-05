Ileal conduit with stoma - Labeled
Image of ileal conduit with stoma. The Spanish language labels point to the kidneys, ureter, stoma, and a segment of intestine. Ureters attached to one end of the conduit and the other end creates a stoma at the skin's surface.
Un conducto ileal, con una imagen inserta que muestra un primer plano de un estoma.
