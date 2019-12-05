U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Participants at the 7th meeting of the joint steering committee for the Indo-U.S. Collaboration on Diabetes Research

View full-sized image NIDDK Deputy Director Dr. Gregory Germino welcomed Prof. Balram Bhargava, secretary of India’s Department of Health Research and director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with colleagues from ICMR, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the Fogarty International Center (FIC), to the 7th meeting of the joint steering committee for the Indo-U.S. Collaboration on Diabetes Research in June 2019. Front row, left to right: Dr. Philip Smith (NIDDK); Prof. Bhargava; Dr. Germino; Dr. R.S. Dhaliwal (ICMR). Back row, left to right: Dr. Mukesh Kumar (ICMR); Ms. Elizabeth (Liz) Yuan (FIC); Dr. Eleanor Hoff (NIDDK); Dr. Nikhil Tandon (AIIMS); Dr. Tanvir Kaur (ICMR); Dr. Beena Akolkar (NIDDK).
Endocrine Diseases Diabetes

