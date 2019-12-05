U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

House Representative Jamie Raskin and Dr. Griffin Rodgers, at the Digestive Disease National Coalition (DDNC)’s 30th Annual Public Policy Forum

View full-sized image House Representative Jamie Raskin and Dr. Griffin Rodgers
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

House Representative Jamie Raskin and Dr. Griffin Rodgers, on the occasion of Rep. Raskin accepting a lifetime achievement award from the Digestive Disease National Coalition in March 2020. Left to right: Rep. Jamie Raskin, Dr. Griffin Rodgers (NIDDK).

Alternate Text

House Representative Jamie Raskin and Dr. Griffin Rodgers

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Diet and Nutrition

File Size

4.17 MB | 4430 x 3323

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Celebrity DDN NIDDK Staff
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest