Continent Cutaneous Reservoir - Labeled
Description
Continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the kidney, ureter, stoma, and reservoir.
Alternate Text
A continent cutaneous reservoir attaches the ureters to a internal pouch, which empties through a stoma.
Caption
With a continent cutaneous reservoir, an internal pouch stores urine. The patient uses a catheter or plastic tube to empty urine through the stoma.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
402 KB | 2064 x 1652
File Type
JPG
