U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

variety of protein and vegetables

View full-sized image Illustration of vegetables, canned fish, and tofu.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of vegetables, canned fish, and tofu.

Alternate Text

Illustration of vegetables, canned fish, and tofu.

Caption

Illustration of vegetables, canned fish, and tofu.

Diseases or Conditions

Diet and Nutrition

File Size

266 KB | 688 x 965

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Fish and Seafood Meat Fruits and Vegetables
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest