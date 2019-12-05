Safe foods to eat if you have diarrhea

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.

Alternate Text

Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.

Caption

Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

383 KB | 1809 x 1522

File Type

JPG