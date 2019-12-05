Safe foods to eat if you have diarrhea
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.
Alternate Text
Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.
Caption
Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
383 KB | 1809 x 1522
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsFruits and Vegetables Bread and Grains
Share this page