U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Blank clock faces listing time for breakfast, lunch dinner, and snacks

View full-sized image Drawing of six blank clock faces, labeled with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and three snacks.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of six blank clock faces, labeled with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and three snacks.

Alternate Text

Drawing of six blank clock faces, labeled with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and three snacks.

Caption

Drawing of six blank clock faces, labeled with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and three snacks.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

561 KB | 1807 x 3000

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest