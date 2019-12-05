U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Example of one serving of vegetables

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of one serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots or 1/2 cup of cooked green beans or 1 cup of salad.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

386 KB | 3000 x 785

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Fruits and Vegetables English labels
