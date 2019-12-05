U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A thumbs up with a circle around the little and ring finger to show half a cup

View full-sized image Drawing of the side view of a closed fist, with a circle around the lower half of the fist to show the size of a 1/2 cup serving.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

423 KB | 3000 x 1214

JPG

English labels Bread and Grains Fruits and Vegetables
