3 ounces of cooked meat on a plate

View full-sized image A drawing of an example of a 3-ounce serving of meat and meat substitutes: a piece of cooked lean meat on a plate labeled as 3 ounces of cooked lean meat, chicken, or fish, with a note saying that after being cooked a 3-ounce piece of meat is about the si
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

423 KB | 1438 x 1049

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Meat Fish and Seafood
