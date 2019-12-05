U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Measuring cup of peas

View full-sized image Drawing of a glass measuring cup filled partially with peas.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a glass measuring cup filled partially with peas.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a glass measuring cup filled partially with peas.

Caption

Drawing of a glass measuring cup filled partially with peas.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

76 KB | 300 x 246

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Legumes Fruits and Vegetables
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest