Thumbs up with a circle around little finger and ring finger

View full-sized image Drawing of a closed fist with the thumb up with a circle drawing around half of the fist to show what a serving size of 1/2 cup looks like.
Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

66 KB | 342 x 411

JPG

Unlabeled
