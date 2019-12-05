Palm of a hand with a circle around it unlabeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of an open hand with a circle drawn around the palm to show what a serving size of 3 ounces looks like.
Alternate Text
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
81 KB | 319 x 478
File Type
JPG
