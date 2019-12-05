A turkey, cheese, and lettuce sandwich on the plate

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A drawing of an example of a 2-ounce serving of meat and meat substitutes: a sandwich on a plate labeled as one slice, or 1 ounce, of turkey plus one slice, or 1 ounce, of low-fat cheese.

Alternate Text

A drawing of an example of a 2-ounce serving of meat and meat substitutes: a sandwich on a plate labeled as one slice, or 1 ounce, of turkey plus one slice, or 1 ounce, of low-fat cheese.

Caption

A drawing of an example of a 2-ounce serving of meat and meat substitutes: a sandwich on a plate labeled as one slice, or 1 ounce, of turkey plus one slice, or 1 ounce, of low-fat cheese.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

87 KB | 375 x 264

File Type

JPG