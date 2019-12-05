Four pill bottles
Description
Drawing of four pill bottles labeled “Tums,” “PhosLo,” “Renagel,” and “Fosrenol.”
Alternate Text
Caption
These medications decrease the absorption of phosphorus into the blood.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.29 MB | 2025 x 1575
File Type
JPG
