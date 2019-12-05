Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of four pill bottles labeled “Tums,” “PhosLo,” “Renagel,” and “Fosrenol.”

Alternate Text

Drawing of four pill bottles labeled “Tums,” “PhosLo,” “Renagel,” and “Fosrenol.”

Caption

These medications decrease the absorption of phosphorus into the blood.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.29 MB | 2025 x 1575

File Type

JPG