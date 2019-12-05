U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Four pill bottles

View full-sized image Drawing of four pill bottles labeled “Tums,” “PhosLo,” “Renagel,” and “Fosrenol.”
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

These medications decrease the absorption of phosphorus into the blood.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.29 MB | 2025 x 1575

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Medicine
