U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Sources of protein

View full-sized image Drawing of a bowl of dried beans, a fish on a plate, a carton of milk, a wedge of cheese, a hamburger sandwich, and two chicken drumsticks.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a bowl of dried beans, a fish on a plate, a carton of milk, a wedge of cheese, a hamburger sandwich, and two chicken drumsticks.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a bowl of dried beans, a fish on a plate, a carton of milk, a wedge of cheese, a hamburger sandwich, and two chicken drumsticks.

Caption

Sources of protein.

Diseases or Conditions

Diet and Nutrition

File Size

74 KB | 500 x 355

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Fruits and Vegetables Eggs and Dairy Fish and Seafood
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest