Man and Woman Walking Together
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a happy Caucasian woman and man walking.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a happy Caucasian woman and man walking.
Caption
Problems with bladder control and sexual function can be treated. Chances are good that you can be helped.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.102 MB | 1257 x 2100
File Type
JPG
Share this page