Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a woman drinking milk, taking a breath test, and having blood drawn.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a woman drinking milk, taking a breath test, and having blood drawn.

Caption

Illustration of a woman drinking milk, taking a breath test, and having blood drawn.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

217 KB | 1000 x 750

File Type

JPG