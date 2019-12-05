U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Nurse explaining how to take care of a stoma to a boy

Drawing of a nurse explaining how to take care of a stoma to a boy.
Description

Drawing of a nurse explaining how to take care of a stoma to a boy.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a nurse explaining how to take care of a stoma to a boy.

Caption

Nurses at the hospital can teach you and your child how to care for a stoma and can talk with you about your worries.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.303 MB | 2400 x 1669

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Children
