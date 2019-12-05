U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Doctor putting on gloves

View full-sized image Drawing of health care provider putting on protective gloves.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of health care provider putting on protective gloves.

Alternate Text

Drawing of health care provider putting on protective gloves.

Caption

People who touch blood at work should wear gloves to protect themselves from hepatitis B.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease

File Size

228 KB | 690 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female
