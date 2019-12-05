Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a Caucasian boy waiting while his mother writes something down.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a Caucasian boy waiting while his mother writes something down.

Caption

Bladder training can help your child hold urine longer.

File Size

1.143 MB | 1684 x 2043

File Type

JPG