A woman with people exercising in the background
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman with people exercising in the background.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman with people exercising in the background.
Caption
Rose is 55 years old and teaches at a junior high school on an American Indian reservation in New Mexico. Rose has had type 2 diabetes for almost 10 years. When she first found out she had diabetes, she weighed too much and didn't get much exercise. After
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
718 KB | 1350 x 1303
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsStretching Older Adults Female
Share this page