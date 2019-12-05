A man holding his stomach, appearing in pain
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man holding his stomach, appearing in pain.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man holding his stomach, appearing in pain.
Caption
A burning pain in the gut is the most common symptom of peptic ulcers.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
441 KB | 900 x 1521
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsOlder Adults Adults
Share this page