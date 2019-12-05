A man looking into his open medicine cabinet
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man looking into his open medicine cabinet.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man looking into his open medicine cabinet.
Caption
Drawing of a man looking into his open medicine cabinet.
File Size
5.321 MB | 1752 x 2550
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsMale Older Adults At home Adults
Share this page