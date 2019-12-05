U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A man holding his stomach, appearing in pain, as he approaches a toilet

View full-sized image Drawing of a man holding his stomach, appearing in pain, as he approaches a toilet.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man holding his stomach, appearing in pain, as he approaches a toilet.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man holding his stomach, appearing in pain, as he approaches a toilet.

Caption

Diarrhea can cause you to feel an urgent need to empty your bowels.

File Size

1.284 MB | 1940 x 2100

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Adults Asian Male
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest