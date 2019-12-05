A teenage girl with a water bottle in her hands
Description
Drawing of a teenage girl with a water bottle in her hands.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a teenage girl with a water bottle in her hands.
Caption
Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water and fluids.
File Size
1.44 MB | 1600 x 2100
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsTeenagers African American Female
