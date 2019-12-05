A man and a woman sitting in a doctor’s waiting room
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man and a woman sitting in a doctor’s waiting room. The woman is reading a magazine. A drawing of the digestive tract is on the wall behind the woman.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man and a woman sitting in a doctor’s waiting room. The woman is reading a magazine. A drawing of the digestive tract is on the wall behind the woman.
Caption
Drawing of a man and a woman sitting in a doctor’s waiting room. The woman is reading a magazine. A drawing of the digestive tract is on the wall behind the woman.
File Size
3.322 MB | 1575 x 2025
File Type
JPG
Share this page