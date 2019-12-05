A woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.
Caption
Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.
File Size
1.347 MB | 2500 x 1597
File Type
JPG
Share this page