U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench

View full-sized image Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.

Caption

Drawing of a woman walking and two men eating while sitting on a bench.

File Size

1.347 MB | 2500 x 1597

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female Male Walking Eating Adults Outdoors
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest