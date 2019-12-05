U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Two babies sitting in the grass playing with colored blocks

View full-sized image Drawing of two babies sitting in the grass playing with colored blocks.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of two babies sitting in the grass playing with colored blocks.

Alternate Text

Drawing of two babies sitting in the grass playing with colored blocks.

Caption

Children in daycare could get hepatitis A.

File Size

326 KB | 1200 x 878

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Outdoors Caucasian African American Children
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest