Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a Hispanic teenage boy weighing a portion of meat on a scale.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a Hispanic teenage boy weighing a portion of meat on a scale.

Caption

Measure foods to keep track of how much phosphorus you eat.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

724 KB | 2100 x 1587

File Type

JPG