Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of female dietitian sitting at a desk explaining gluten-free menu plan to a male client.

Alternate Text

Drawing of female dietitian sitting at a desk explaining gluten-free menu plan to a male client.

Caption

Drawing of female dietitian sitting at a desk explaining gluten-free menu plan to a male client.

File Size

1.251 MB | 2400 x 1800

File Type

JPG