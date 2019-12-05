Woman doing pelvic muscle exercises on a bed
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of woman doing pelvic muscle exercises on a bed.
Alternate Text
Drawing of woman doing pelvic muscle exercises on a bed.
Caption
You can do Kegel exercises while lying down, sitting at a desk, or standing up.
File Size
367 KB | 1500 x 1050
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsStretching At home Adults Female
Share this page