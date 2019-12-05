U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A young African American girl leaning back and smiling as she swings on a swing

View full-sized image Drawing of a young African American girl leaning back and smiling as she swings on a swing.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a young African American girl leaning back and smiling as she swings on a swing.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a young African American girl leaning back and smiling as she swings on a swing.

Caption

Drawing of a young African American girl leaning back and smiling as she swings on a swing.

File Size

1.373 MB | 1575 x 1950

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Children Outdoors African American
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest