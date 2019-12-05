Man sitting at a table and checking his blood pressure
Description
Drawing of a man sitting at a table and checking his blood pressure.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man sitting at a table and checking his blood pressure.
Caption
Keeping blood pressure under control helps to keep your kidneys healthy.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
347 KB | 900 x 975
File Type
JPG
