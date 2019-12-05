Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man sitting at a table and checking his blood pressure.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man sitting at a table and checking his blood pressure.

Caption

Keeping blood pressure under control helps to keep your kidneys healthy.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

347 KB | 900 x 975

File Type

JPG