Man offering a glass of juice to a man sitting at a table who looks ill and has his head resting in his right hand
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man offering a glass of juice to a man sitting at a table who looks ill and has his head resting in his right hand.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man offering a glass of juice to a man sitting at a table who looks ill and has his head resting in his right hand.
Caption
Drawing of a man offering a glass of juice to a man sitting at a table who looks ill and has his head resting in his right hand.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
461 KB | 1050 x 1050
File Type
JPG
Share this page