Smiling pregnant woman sitting on an examination table in a doctor's office, talking with a female doctor
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a smiling pregnant woman sitting on an examination table in a doctor's office, talking with a female doctor.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a smiling pregnant woman sitting on an examination table in a doctor's office, talking with a female doctor.
Caption
Drawing of a smiling pregnant woman sitting on an examination table in a doctor's office, talking with a female doctor.
File Size
1.082 MB | 1800 x 1725
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAdults Pregnant Doctor's office Female
Share this page