Older female patient talking with a male pharmacist at a pharmacy counter
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of an older female patient talking with a male pharmacist at a pharmacy counter.
Alternate Text
Drawing of an older female patient talking with a male pharmacist at a pharmacy counter.
Caption
Pharmacist
File Size
1.819 MB | 2070 x 2025
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsMedicine Female Older Adults
Share this page