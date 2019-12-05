U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Older male Caucasian patient in an examining room with an older male Caucasian doctor

View full-sized image Drawing of an older male Caucasian patient in an examining room with an older male Caucasian doctor.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an older male Caucasian patient in an examining room with an older male Caucasian doctor.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an older male Caucasian patient in an examining room with an older male Caucasian doctor.

Caption

ED is a medical problem. Your doctor can help.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.786 MB | 2700 x 2171

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Doctor's office Older Adults Male Caucasian
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest